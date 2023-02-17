Manitoba Launching New Online System for Camping Reservations

WINNIPEG — The frustration felt by Manitobans when trying to book a campsite should be alleviated this spring.

The province says it will launch a new parks reservation service in time for the 2023 camping season.

The new system, which is long overdue, should be ready to handle the more than 100,000 campsite reservations made annually at 46 campgrounds located within 28 provincial parks.

Ontario-based Camis Inc. won the provincial contract to run the new system. The company currently runs similar booking websites for Ontario Parks, BC Parks, Nova Scotia Parks, New Brunswick Parks, Yukon Parks, and Newfoundland and Labrador Parks

“Provincial parks are treasured by Manitobans and we want to provide a positive experience when guests book a spot at a provincial campground,” Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt said on Friday.

“We are excited to provide Manitobans with an enhanced park reservation experience to plan for enjoyment of our beautiful summers and make great camping memories.”

The old system was known for kicking people out of the reservation queue, not loading pages, becoming bogged down and eventually failing on the day would-be campers rely on it most to plan their summer vacations.

The province will maintain staggered campground booking days in 2023:

April 3 – All cabins, yurts and group use areas (including Hecla and Camp Morton recreation halls);

April 5 – Campsite reservations for all western and northern region parks including Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater (Campers Cove and Pioneer Bay), Duck Mountain (Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Wellman Lake), Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods (Kiche Manitou), Turtle Mountain (Adam Lake), William Lake and Wekusko Falls;

April 11 – Campsite reservations for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach campgrounds;

April 12 – Campsite reservations for south Whiteshell including Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake;

April 13 – Campsite reservations for Nopiming (Tulabi Falls, Tulabi Short Haul, Bird Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake, Beresford Lake) and north Whiteshell (Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Betula Lake and White Lake) campgrounds; and

April 14 – All remaining locations including Birch Point, Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield and Watchorn.

The updated parks reservation system will require campers to create a new account prior to making a booking. New account registration opens on March 27.

Campers are also encouraged to log into existing accounts prior to March 24 and take note of preferred sites from previous reservations.

Reservations can also be made by calling (204) 948-3333 in Winnipeg or 1-888-482-2267 during opening days.