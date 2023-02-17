Winnipeg Drug Investigation Nets $7M in Cocaine, Meth Seized

WINNIPEG — A large-scale, multi-provincial criminal investigation dubbed Project Onyx has resulted in the seizure of millions of dollars in drugs.

Winnipeg police began investigating a high-level Manitoba-based drug network last spring, where traffickers were importing drugs from Ontario and British Columbia.

Police say the group utilized various importation methods, including commercial shipping, airlines and highway-based drug couriers.

Police worked with the Canada Border Services Agency, Coquitlam RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police, Vancouver police and other organizations on the investigation.

Twenty-six search warrants were executed on December 14, 2022, including at multiple homes in Winnipeg, Coquitlam, and Niverville. Officers also searched two Winnipeg businesses and 12 vehicles in the city.

Investigators seized:

Approximately $500,000 in cash

50 kilograms of cocaine (worth an estimated $5,000,000)

20 kilograms of methamphetamine (worth an estimated $2,000,000)

A Smith & Wesson .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun with magazines and ammunition

A loaded GSG 1911 .22 calibre semi-automatic handgun

A Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun with ammunition

Police also seized 12 vehicles worth an estimated $550,000, including a 2013 BMW X3, a BMW sedan, a 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV.

Police are also receiving the seizure of several properties.

Thirteen people have been arrested and are facing charges.

