Blue Bombers Agree to Terms with Veteran Receiver Rasheed Bailey

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with American receiver Rasheed Bailey on a one-year contract.

Bailey, 29, returns for his fourth season in Winnipeg. The Philadelphia native posted career-best numbers with the Blue and Gold last season, starting all 18 regular-season games and the Western Final and Grey Cup and pulling in 63 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bailey made his CFL and Blue Bombers debut during the 2019 season and suited up for five games that season, finishing with 19 receptions for 206 yards and added four more receptions for 26 yards in three playoff starts that November.

Over his three seasons with Winnipeg, Bailey has played in 37 games, recording 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 14 touchdowns.