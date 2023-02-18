‘Great Canadian Baking Show’ Casting for Winnipeg Bakers

WINNIPEG — Casting directors for the “Great Canadian Baking Show” are travelling to Winnipeg next month to find the best bakers.

The open call for the CBC television show will differ from the previously invitation-only events, which were also entirely virtual.

“While ongoing virtual casting continues for those who are not able to attend in person, the open call offers one more chance to earn a coveted spot in the Baking Tent, plus the opportunity to meet bakers from past seasons,” producers Proper Television said in a release.

The reality show brings together 10 amateur bakers from across the country to compete in a series of themed culinary challenges that celebrate their diverse backgrounds, families and communities.

Manitoba’s talented Baking Tent alumni include season 4’s Tanner, and Nigel and Jomar from season 6.

The open Winnipeg casting call will take place on Friday, March 3 at the Fort Garry Hotel between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Those interested in trying out must register in advance online.

Filming of season 7 is set to take place late spring/early summer 2023 in Toronto.