Winnipeg Police Make $1M+ Drug Bust in St. Vital

Winnipeg police have made a drug bust in the south end of the city, seizing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police began investigating a man suspected of trafficking the drugs in November 2022.

On February 10, police arrested the suspect and searched a home in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road. A woman was also arrested at the scene.

Police seized:

2.67 kilograms of fentanyl (estimated street value of $1,068,000)

259 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $25,900)

277 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $27,700)

Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency

Score sheets, scales and packaging materials

A vacuum sealer

Various amounts of counterfeit Canadian currency

Tools to make counterfeit currency

Two pellet guns

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing several drug-related charges.

Police continue to investigate.