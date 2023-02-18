Winnipeg Police Make $1M+ Drug Bust in St. Vital

Winnipeg police have made a drug bust in the south end of the city, seizing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police began investigating a man suspected of trafficking the drugs in November 2022.
On February 10, police arrested the suspect and searched a home in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road. A woman was also arrested at the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police seized:
- 2.67 kilograms of fentanyl (estimated street value of $1,068,000)
- 259 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $25,900)
- 277 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $27,700)
- Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency
- Score sheets, scales and packaging materials
- A vacuum sealer
- Various amounts of counterfeit Canadian currency
- Tools to make counterfeit currency
- Two pellet guns
A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing several drug-related charges.
Police continue to investigate.