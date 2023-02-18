Home » News » Winnipeg Police Make $1M+ Drug Bust in St. Vital

Winnipeg Police Make $1M+ Drug Bust in St. Vital

February 18, 2023 10:15 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police have made a drug bust in the south end of the city, seizing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police began investigating a man suspected of trafficking the drugs in November 2022.

On February 10, police arrested the suspect and searched a home in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road. A woman was also arrested at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized:

  • 2.67 kilograms of fentanyl (estimated street value of $1,068,000)
  • 259 grams of cocaine (estimated street value of $25,900)
  • 277 grams of methamphetamine (estimated street value of $27,700)
  • Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency
  • Score sheets, scales and packaging materials
  • A vacuum sealer
  • Various amounts of counterfeit Canadian currency
  • Tools to make counterfeit currency
  • Two pellet guns

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing several drug-related charges.

Police continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Drugs | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS