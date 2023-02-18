Two Charged After Drugs, Stolen Tools Seized in Stonewall

Two people have been charged after stolen power tools, drugs and weapons were seized in Stonewall.

Manitoba RCMP were investigating a possible stolen vehicle on February 11 when they spotted it abandoned on Road 70 N just off Highway 7.

Police later searched a residence in Stonewall and arrested four adults.

ADVERTISEMENT



Officers seized several stolen power tools, a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine, psilocybin and brass knuckles.

Brittny Anderson, 27, and Conrad Bonwick, 42, have been charged with weapons and drugs offences.

The other two people were released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.