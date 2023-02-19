Ottawa Contributing Funds to Eight Manitoba Tourism Initiatives

WINNIPEG — The federal government is contributing more than $3 million towards eight Manitoba tourism projects.
Prairies Economic Development Canada Minister Dan Vandal made the announcement Friday in Winnipeg.
Among the investments is $99,999 for the Festival du Voyageur to enhance its winter festival by creating snow attractions in the downtown core of Winnipeg.
Travel Manitoba is receiving $1.65 million to focus on tourism development in key rural and Northern destinations across the province.
“There is no better place to experience all that winter has to offer than right here in Manitoba,” said Vandal. “We embrace the winter and all the unique experiences that locals and visitors alike can enjoy.”
In total, $3,066,721 will flow through the Tourism Relief Fund, including to the following projects:
- Pinawa Unplugged ($49,100)
Upgrade its guest rental equipment facility and develop cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and e-bike packages to begin offering tours and equipment rentals in the winter and shoulder seasons
- Hill Valley Enterprises Limited o/a Bakers Narrow Lodge ($99,999)
Winterize 15 log cabins, construct an aurora pod for Northern Lights viewing, and hire new staff to support marketing and the growing number of guests during the winter season
- Manitoba Museum ($465,624)
Extend their marketing and communications outreach, enhance business tourism, enrich and expand the visitor experience, modernize operations, attract new domestic visitors, and create an online sales service
- Frontiers North ($99,999)
Launch a zero-carbon, silent touring experience in Churchill by incorporating a new, electric-powered Tundra Buggy into its fleet
- Elkhorn Ranch and Resort ($500,000)
Develop a world-class, four-season Nordic Spa next to a National Park to provide a unique year-round tourism experience for domestic and international tourists
- Provincial Exhibition ($102,000)
Undertake enhancements to Brandon’s ”Dome Building” and outdoor grounds to launch new, visitor-attracting events at the site