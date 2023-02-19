Ottawa Contributing Funds to Eight Manitoba Tourism Initiatives

WINNIPEG — The federal government is contributing more than $3 million towards eight Manitoba tourism projects.

Prairies Economic Development Canada Minister Dan Vandal made the announcement Friday in Winnipeg.

Among the investments is $99,999 for the Festival du Voyageur to enhance its winter festival by creating snow attractions in the downtown core of Winnipeg.

Travel Manitoba is receiving $1.65 million to focus on tourism development in key rural and Northern destinations across the province.

“There is no better place to experience all that winter has to offer than right here in Manitoba,” said Vandal. “We embrace the winter and all the unique experiences that locals and visitors alike can enjoy.”

In total, $3,066,721 will flow through the Tourism Relief Fund, including to the following projects: