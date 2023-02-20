PHOTOS: Festival du Voyageur Opening Weekend
February 20, 2023 8:25 AM | Entertainment
WINNIPEG — Festival du Voyageur returned in full force over the weekend to celebrate its 54th edition. Western Canada’s largest winter festival is on now until February 26. Tickets are available at Heho.ca.
John Kosse lights up the night during the opening evening of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Maple taffy is poured and then rolled during the opening evening of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Kaitlyn Pyett brings the fur trade to visitors on the opening evening of Festival du Voyageur on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Winnipeg’s JD Edwards Band kicks off the opening evening of the 2023 Festival du Voyageur on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Friends greet each other before the JD Edwards Band kicks off the opening evening of Festival du Voyageur on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Winnipeg’s JD Edwards Band kicks off the opening evening of Festival du Voyageur on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Opening night of Festival du Voyageur in Whittier Park on Friday, February 17, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Festival du Voyageur in Whittier Park, Winnipeg, on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Sweet Alibi performs on the third day of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Historical re-enactors sip tea from a 19th-century recipe during the third day of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
Kaitlyn Pyett and Curt Lavalee greet people at Fort Gibraltar on the third day of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)
A festival patron walks past one of the snow sculptures in Whittier Park on the third day of Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg on Sunday, February 19, 2023. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA)