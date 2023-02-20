Teen Killed in Head-On Crash on Manitoba Highway

A 16-year-old girl has died following a two-vehicle crash near Mariapolis, Manitoba.

RCMP say it happened last Friday afternoon on Highway 23 near the intersection of Road 26N.

According to police, four female occupants were travelling northbound when the driver lost control on an ice-covered section of road. The vehicle collided head-on with a southbound SUV with one occupant being driven by a 69-year-old Balder man.

The 16-year-old front passenger, from Swan Lake, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 18-year-old driver, from Mariapolis, was transported to hospital in Winnipeg via STARS Air Ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The two rear passengers, a 13-year-old from Mariapolis and a 12-year-old from Notre Dame de Lourdes, along with the SUV driver, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.