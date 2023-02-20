Shew Returns to Virgin Radio for Afternoons with Magz

WINNIPEG — Broadcaster Mandy Shew is returning to 103.1 Virgin Radio for a new afternoon show with Tyler Magz.

Shew, a Broadcasters Association of Manitoba award-winning personality, was previously on Bell Media’s sister station Bounce 99.9 with veteran co-host Beau. The two held down mornings together for the last 2.5 years until Shew announced on social media last week she was moving on to a new opportunity.

Shew is well-known to Winnipeg radio listeners, having previously hosted her own midday show on Virgin Radio, as well as locally at Energy 106 and Corus Entertainment.

A morning co-host replacement for Bounce hasn’t yet been announced.

“Magz & Mandy” will air weekdays from 2-7 p.m. beginning on Tuesday.