Suspect Charged After Crashing Stolen Vehicle in North End

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a chase involving a stolen vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Officers spotted a black Chevrolet Silverado bearing stolen licence plates in the North End just before 2 p.m.

As they attempted to contain the vehicle in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue, the driver took off and collided with a parked car, rammed the police cruiser and fled westbound. The driver then hit another vehicle at Inkster Boulevard and McGregor Street and knocked down multiple light standards.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by officers.

The driver of the second vehicle the suspect hit wasn’t injured, but two female passengers — aged 30 and 55 — were taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for minor injuries.

Police learned the Silverado was stolen from the 500 block of Osborne Street on February 14, while the licence plates were reported stolen on February 17.

William Gladstone Yuzicappi, 31, Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. He remains in custody.