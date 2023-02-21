Four Teens Charged in Portage la Prairie Drug Bust

Four teens have been charged after RCMP found crack cocaine inside a vehicle in Portage la Prairie.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Lorne Avenue W early Sunday and found the driver didn’t have a licence on him. The 16-year-old boy provided a false name, but was recognized by the officer.

The teen was arrested and found to be in possession of a small bag containing what police believe was crack cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT



The three other occupants were asked to exit the vehicle before police found a large bag on the floor containing more suspected crack cocaine. Police also located additional drugs, cash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, along with a 15-year-old girl, were arrested on drug-related offences. They were later released to appear in Portage la Prairie court.

RCMP continue to investigate.