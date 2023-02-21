Manitoba Hiring 10 More Criminal Prosecutors

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to go after serious illegal firearms offences and organized crime.

The Manitoba Prosecution Service will receive the funding to create the new positions, which the province says will increase capacity to address firearms trafficking, manufacturing and related violent crime in Manitoba.

“This increased support for prosecutions is about going after illegal guns and targeting organized crime that is causing fear in communities and victimizing Manitobans,” said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Together with calls for federal changes to the Criminal Code on bail and other measures, meaningful steps can be taken to stop those committing violent crime in our province.”

Goertzen says the new positions will be within the MPS firearms working group and criminal organization unit.