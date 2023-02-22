Calling All Foodies: ‘Love Local Manitoba’ Returns

WINNIPEG — A popular event to sip, sample and shop the best of made-in-Manitoba products is returning next month.

Love Local Manitoba is hosting its 8th annual food, beer and wine event at the Victoria Inn (1808 Wellington Avenue) on Saturday, March 11.

“We’re excited to see this event grow each year which shows us that Manitoba loves Manitoba made,” says Peter Fehr, co-founder and entrepreneur. “We continue to be grateful for the support of local products that we’ve seen in our fine province.”

Fehr says attendees will receive a complimentary mocktail and be entertained by live music while enjoying product samples and supporting local producers.

“It’s a super fun and classy evening out,” Fehr added.

Tickets are available online at LoveLocalMB.com for $40. Use promo code LOCAL10 to save $10. The event runs from 5-9 p.m.