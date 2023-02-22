Winnipeg Woman Charged in Sex-Trafficking Investigation

A Winnipeg woman has been charged after police say she recruited other women to provide sexual services to paying clients.

Between July 2022 and February of this year, police investigated online advertisements for massage services.

Officers believed a number of women in their 20s were recruited to provide sex in apartment suites that were rented for this specific purpose. Police say the women were promised income but were only paid a portion of the money.

ADVERTISEMENT



On February 8, police executed search warrants at a residence in the Elmwood neighbourhood and three apartment suites throughout the city.

Police seized nearly $2,000 in cash, two laptops, six cellphones, two safes, menus listing sexual services and schedules, a cryptocurrency wallet, as well as .5 grams of cocaine estimated to be worth $40.

Katelyn Dawn Prost, 31, has been charged with several offences. She was released to appear in court at a later date.