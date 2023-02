Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide after a woman was seriously assaulted in South Indian Lake.

Police responded to the community nursing station last Sunday morning where a 47-year-old woman was being treated. She was later transported to Winnipeg with life-threatening injuries.

Family members told police the woman was at a home on Wasagan Road where it’s believed she was assaulted.

On Tuesday, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.