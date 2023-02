Winnipeg police have lost one of their canine service members.

Police service dog (PSD) Veyda passed away on Monday.

PSD Veyda was partnered with her K9 handler, Constable Dave Weisz, in April 2013.

Police say she had a successful nine-year policing career that included tracking and drug detection work.

Veyda officially retired on May 8, 2022.