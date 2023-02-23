Royal Winnipeg Ballet Artistic Director, CEO Stepping Down

WINNIPEG — André Lewis, the artistic director and CEO of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, is stepping down.

The RWB announced Thursday that Lewis will leave the organization in the spring of 2025 to culminate a 50-year career with the ballet.

“The months ahead will be ones of celebration, transition, and renewal,” said RWB board chair Don Leitch.

“André held the appreciation of the ballet world and our broader cultural community with his outstanding contributions. He’s brought greater recognition to the vibrancy that defines arts in Manitoba.”

The board of directors has begun the transition and will launch an international recruitment search for Lewis’s successors. They anticipate announcing a new executive director by the end of June 2023 and a new artistic director in 2024.

Lewis began his career with the RWB as a student, then as a dancer and later became a leader.

The 2023-24 RWB season will be announced on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Those wanting to preview the “Celebrating André” season, can purchase a ticket for the performance of Fast Forward on March 31 & April 1, where the season trailer will be shared with audience members only.