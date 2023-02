One person has died following a house fire in Brandon on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called to the 100 block of Frederick Street at around 6:40 a.m., where they found flames and smoke billowing from the residence.

Firefighters entered the structure at around 7:15 a.m. and located a male deceased inside. Police say it’s believed he was the lone occupant of the home.

Brandon police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.