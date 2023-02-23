Manitoba Funding More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

WINNIPEG — The province is funding the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations across Manitoba.

The government is providing $220,000 to two organizations for green transportation projects, including the installation of new EV charging stations.

Eco-West Canada is receiving $150,000 to expand the EV charging network across Manitoba. The project will partner with six municipalities to support the procurement and installation of seven new Level 3 chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT



“We are happy to partner with the Manitoba government to help our communities adopt greener modes of transportation,” said Dany Robidoux, executive director, Eco-West Canada.

“There are many benefits to the electrification of transportation. Eco-West Canada is leading the way in Manitoba on the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which benefits our communities and our environment.”

The Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities is receiving $70,000 in support of its Southeast Manitoba Regional Transit Initiative. The project is a collaboration with businesses and stakeholders to assess regional transit needs and will work to develop solutions to the needs identified.