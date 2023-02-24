Manitoba Company’s Pillowcases Headed to the Oscars

A Manitoba company is hoping Hollywood’s elite can get a good night’s sleep on their pillowcases this award season.

Brandon-based Blush Silks will have their pillowcases featured in the Everyone Wins nominee gift bags at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12.

Entrepreneur Christine Steele founded the silk pillowcase and scrunchie business with her friend, Leanne Wrobel, two years ago.

The pillowcases are made of 100 percent pure mulberry silk, with the silk itself coming from the same manufacturer that has supplied silk for Disney, The Royal Museum, and Palace Museum, among others.

The Everyone Wins nominee gift bag is presented to 27 Oscar nominees in the five major categories: best actor and actress, best supporting actor and actress and best director. Some of the nominees on this year’s gift list include Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel.

The company received confirmation in early November that Blush Skills had been accepted into the nominee gift bag. From there, Steele designed a personalized gift box for each recipient with a handwritten note congratulating them on their success.

“I’m so passionate about Blush Silks and believe in the benefits of our products,” Steele said. “The benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase are endless. They are as soft as butter and a dream to sleep on.

“Celebrity placement is nearly impossible for small companies like ours to obtain, so this is a dream come true having our brand associated with such a highly recognizable event.”

Aside from becoming an A-list celebrity yourself, Blush Silks products are available online, and in more than 40 retail locations in Canada. The company is also making headway into the U.S. market.