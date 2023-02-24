Manitoba Increasing Funding to Municipalities by $47M

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on unconditional grants to municipalities with $47 million in additional funding.

The funding, announced on Friday by Premier Heather Stefanson, represents a 28 percent increase in municipal operating funds in the 2023 fiscal year.

“We recognize municipalities and communities across our province are facing significant pressures that impact the ability to deliver important projects and services Manitobans rely and depend on,” said Stefanson.

“This additional $47 million in unconditional funding will support municipal budgets for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond, and we are pleased to provide this much-needed certainty, now.”

The City of Winnipeg will receive an additional $16.7 million in unconditional operating funding and an additional $13 million in transit operational funding.

The City of Brandon will receive more than $2.3 million, while smaller rural and northern municipalities will receive a range of increases as well as a guaranteed new base grant of $25,000 to reflect higher proportional financial challenges.

