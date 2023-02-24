Red River Co-op Equity Cheques Being Sent Out

WINNIPEG — Red River Co-op members will be checking their mailboxes for their annual rebate cheques.

Red River Co-op is returning $38.1 million in equity to members for the 2022 fiscal year and the cheques are already in the mail.

The Red River Co-op’s board of directors has approved returns of 6.24 percent on fuel purchased, two percent on food purchased and four percent on pharmacy prescriptions.

The local co-operative has over 319,000 members and is sending out cheques totalling more than $34.1 million in cash to its membership in Winnipeg and surrounding communities. The remainder of the equity earned stays in members’ equity accounts with Red River Co-op.