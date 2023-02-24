Winnipeg Speed Skater Wins Third Gold at 2023 Canada Games

A 17-year-old Winnipeg speed skater has won her third gold medal at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Sofia Bieber is cleaning up at the Games, winning her fifth medal on Friday morning.

Bieber won her latest gold in the women’s mass start.

“This race was a very unexpected win for me, due to the fact that I have not had much success in the mass start race before,” Bieber said in a statement.

“I just had so much adrenaline going today during that race, just because it was so cold and it’s the last race of our competition, and I just really gave it all that I had.”

Earlier in the day, she won gold in the 1,000m race, coming in with a final time of 1:28.14 at the Halifax Oval.

Bieber has also earned a gold in the women’s 500m, a silver in the 1500m, and a silver in the women’s team pursuit.