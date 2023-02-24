Man Facing Charges After Barricading Himself Inside Burning Suite

WINNIPEG — A man is facing charges after barricading himself inside a residential suite and setting fire to the building.

Emergency crews responded to the fire inside a two-storey unit in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tenants told police the occupant was possibly armed with a weapon and had barricaded himself inside the suite.

Police were able to breach the barricade and enter the basement suite. They found the suspect armed with a pipe and ordered him to drop the weapon. He was safely taken into custody.

Police say about a dozen residents were evacuated and provided shelter on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Four officers were treated for smoke inhalation and the suspect was taken to hospital in stable condition for precautionary measures.

A man in his 60s is facing charges of arson with disregard for human life. He remains in custody.