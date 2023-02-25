Jets Acquire Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Niederreiter, 30, has played 56 games for the Predators this season and has 28 points (18G, 10A) and 16 penalty minutes.

The Switzerland native was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (fifth overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft and he has played 788 games for the Islanders, the Minnesota Wild, the Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville and has recorded 396 points (199G, 197A) and 368 PIMs.

To make room for Niederreiter, the Jets sent forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The move gives the Jets $1.25M in projected cap space.