Expect Traffic Delays as St. Vital Bridge Construction Begins

WINNIPEG — If your daily commute includes crossing the St. Vital Bridge, you may want to find an alternate route.

The City of Winnipeg will begin construction on the bridge this week and says motorists can expect “major traffic delays.”

The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Jubilee Avenue to south of the Kingston Row access roads starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Crews will work on the southbound portion of the bridge between Osborne Street and Dunkirk Drive during the first phase of construction. Pedestrian access will be maintained only on the east side of the bridge.

Bridge closures will shift to the northbound section later this year. The city says drivers can expect travel impacts on the bridge until 2024.

The $52 million project is promised to the improve traffic, pedestrian, and cyclist experience, according to the city.

Once complete, the speed limit on Dunkirk Drive from Clare Avenue where it meets Glenview Avenue will be reduced to 60 km/h from the current 70 km/h.

Motorists are advised to use St. Mary’s Road or Pembina Highway during the construction period.