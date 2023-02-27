Ottawa Contributing $5.3M for Projects at Université de Saint-Boniface

WINNIPEG — The federal government is contributing $5.3 million towards two projects at Université de Saint-Boniface.

The funding will help the post-secondary institution to acquire a modern, user-friendly, secure French-language software package to centralize its operations and all its data for the management of student files.

The software package will also allow students to access their file online. The Government of Canada will invest nearly $3 million over three years in this project, while L’Université de Saint-Boniface and the province are providing more than $1.2 million over three years.

“L’Université de Saint-Boniface is at the heart of our community, and this investment will allow it to better support students and modernize its IT infrastructure,” said Dan Vandal, Minister of PrairiesCan and CanNor.

“As the only Francophone university in Western Canada, it is essential for us to support USB’s important work in giving minority Francophone communities a space to work and study in their mother tongue.”

The second project includes $800,035 from the federal government to increase the institution’s organizational capacity to recruit students and modernize its communications and branding with Francophone communities in Manitoba and the Prairies. The project includes the development and deployment of modern promotional tools and an increase in the number of recruitment activities. The province and university are also contributing $324,965 over three years.