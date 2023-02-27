Police Find Stolen Handgun During Traffic Stop

Winnipeg police have charged two people following a traffic stop that ended with the seizure of a handgun on Sunday.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the 900 block of Talbot Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. after the driver ran a stop sign.

As an officer was speaking to the driver, a female passenger began yelling erratically and exited the vehicle. A male passenger also exited and fled on foot. The driver was arrested for being prohibited from operating a vehicle.

Police seized a loaded .45 calibre pistol from the vehicle and found it had been stolen in a residential break-and-enter in 2019.

Tyrell George Dumas, 25, and Kate Mary Ross, 26, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences.

Both suspects remain in custody.