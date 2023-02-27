Home » Entertainment » Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to Perform in Winnipeg

Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to Perform in Winnipeg

February 27, 2023 12:35 PM | Entertainment


Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan (LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT / HANDOUT)

Hip-hop rappers Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced the 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour.

The artists will co-headline the upcoming tour with a stop in Winnipeg on Tuesday, October 10 at the Canada Life Centre.

The 32-date global tour kicks off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand, with additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe before wrapping up on October 22 in Highland, CA.

Other Canadian stops on the tour include Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Nas

Nas (LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT / HANDOUT)


