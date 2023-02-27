Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to Perform in Winnipeg

Hip-hop rappers Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced the 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour.

The artists will co-headline the upcoming tour with a stop in Winnipeg on Tuesday, October 10 at the Canada Life Centre.

The 32-date global tour kicks off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand, with additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe before wrapping up on October 22 in Highland, CA.

Other Canadian stops on the tour include Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. through Ticketmaster.