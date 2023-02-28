Festival du Voyageur Leader Stepping Down

WINNIPEG — The executive director of Festival du Voyageur is leaving the organization to take on new challenges.

Darrel Nadeau has led the Festival for the past six years, including the most recent 54th annual edition that concluded on February 26.

“I grew up with the philosophy of leaving a space in better condition than it was found,” Nadeau said in a statement.

“Thanks to our invaluable team, I am very proud that we have all accomplished this together during my time at the helm of Festival du Voyageur. I would like to thank the Festival du Voyageur family and the francophone community, including staff, board of directors, volunteers and our many partners, for contributing to the success of the last six festivals. I am very confident that our beloved winter festival and Fort Gibraltar are in the hands of a great and strong team and a committed board of directors.”

Under Nadeau’s leadership, several new initiatives and projects got off the ground, including the new Tente Rivière Rouge, electrical and natural gas upgrades at Whittier Park, the Boîte à chansons, a new snow machine, and successful government lobbying for key changes to tent capacities.

The Festival du Voyageur’s board of directors is undergoing a search for a new executive director. Anyone interested in applying for the position can email a resume and a cover letter to board president Eric Plamondon at: presidence@festivalvoyageur.mb.ca. The deadline to apply is March 22, 2023 at 4 p.m.