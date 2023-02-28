Manitoba’s Spring Flood Risk Low to Moderate

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has released its 2023 flood outlook and forecasters are predicting a low to moderate risk of flooding this spring.

Based on future weather events, the province will be monitoring weather conditions closely as the snow begins to melt.

“At this time, the (Hydrologic Forecast) centre advises there is a moderate risk of flooding along the Red and Assiniboine rivers, and in the Interlake region along the Fisher and Icelandic rivers,” the province said on Tuesday.

“The risk of spring flooding is generally low along several other rivers including the Souris, Roseau, Rat and Pembina. Water levels are expected to remain below community flood protection levels.”

Unlike in previous years, provincial officials didn’t hold a news conference for the media or take any questions when releasing the outlook.

A low risk of flooding is also predicted for most other Manitoba basins including the Saskatchewan River, Whiteshell lakes area and northern Manitoba. With the exceptions of Dauphin Lake and Lake St. Martin, most Manitoba lakes, including Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, are projected to remain within operating ranges after the spring run-off.

Ice-cutting and breaking work continues along the Red and Icelandic rivers to reduce ice-jam-related flooding. Work on the Red River north of Winnipeg is expected to be completed by March 14.

Officials say the Red River Floodway could be operated this spring under unfavourable future weather conditions, with some operation of the Portage Diversion also anticipated to prevent ice jamming on the Assiniboine River.

The next flood outlook is expected to be released in late March.

