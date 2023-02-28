Home » News » Pedestrian Killed in Collision with Vehicle in South Winnipeg

Pedestrian Killed in Collision with Vehicle in South Winnipeg

February 28, 2023 11:01 AM | News


Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police say a 20-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Waverley Heights area on Monday night.

Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at Bison Drive and Markham Road just before 9 p.m.

Officers found the victim to be suffering from bodily injury. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

The 73-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.


