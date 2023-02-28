Pedestrian Killed in Collision with Vehicle in South Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a 20-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Waverley Heights area on Monday night.

Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at Bison Drive and Markham Road just before 9 p.m.

Officers found the victim to be suffering from bodily injury. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased.

The 73-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.