Boy, 12, Charged After Shots Fired at Winnipeg Apartment

Winnipeg police say a 12-year-old boy is among those charged after shots were fired at an apartment block on Monday.

Police were called to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Officers found a group of people in a hallway with a sawed-off shotgun.

A 12-year-old boy faces firearms charges and was released to an adult.

A 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both of Winnipeg, are facing separate charges.