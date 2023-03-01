KISS Bringing ‘End of the Road’ Tour to Winnipeg in November

Legendary rockers KISS are coming to Winnipeg this fall.

The band’s End of the Road World Tour will be their last when they roll into the Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, November 15.

Other Canadian stops on the tour include Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon.

KISS will round out its 50-city tour in New York City, where the band began.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a release.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6 at 10 a.m. for KISS Army members.