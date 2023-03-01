Manitoba Health Cards to Now Include Alphanumericals

WINNIPEG — The province is changing the format of Manitoba health card numbers moving forward.

Beginning today, the six-digit family registration number will now include one letter and five numbers, instead of the current six numbers.

Health officials say the change is to ensure there are enough registration number options available for Manitoba’s growing population.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed to ChrisD.ca the change will apply to new cards only, not existing cards.

The purple Manitoba Health card entitles people to health benefits and services within the province and is presented when receiving care at facilities like medical clinics, hospitals and pharmacies.

The province says the pandemic-related backlog for new or replacement health cards has been eliminated. Most new application requests are handled within a four-week window.