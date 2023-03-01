Manitoba Parks Seasonal Passes Now Available

WINNIPEG — Vehicle permits to visit a Manitoba provincial park in 2023 are now available.
The permits went on sale Wednesday and are required for vehicles while inside a provincial park. Exceptions are made for certain “free” weekends during the year when the province waives entry fees.
An annual permit is $44.50 and is tied to one or two licence plate numbers at the time of purchase. An annual permit is valid from May 1 of the licence year to the following April 30.
A daily permit is $9.50, while a casual three-day permit is $16.50.
Visitors can purchase a pass online and print it, or call 1-877-880-1203. Those who make a purchase online may be subject to additional fees.
2023 Park Vehicle Permits are now available at https://t.co/hDaEggfiyZ.
If you plan on visiting provincial parks more than three times, an annual permit is your best deal. Get your permit before you visit online, at a local retailer or call 1-877-880-1203.#ManitobaPark pic.twitter.com/HCKwPkF1Lq
— Manitoba Parks (@MBGovParks) March 1, 2023