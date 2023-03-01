Manitoba Youth Charged After Gun Threats in Oakville

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after Manitoba RCMP say he threatened others with a gun.

Police were notified of a firearms incident that occurred at a home in Oakville on February 14. According to RCMP, a teen was in possession of a firearm and made a threat to other youths.

Officers executed a search warrant at an Oakville residence on February 24, where they seized multiple firearms, ammunition and several knives.

The teen has been charged with several firearms offences, as well as uttering threats. He remains in custody.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.