Sea Bears Sign Towering Forward Chad Posthumus

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed their first-ever player, 6’11” forward Chad Posthumus.

The basketball club on Thursday announced Posthumus will return to his hometown of Winnipeg after two seasons with the Ottawa BlackJacks where he became the first player in CEBL history to post a “20-20” when he recorded 23 points and 20 rebounds, leading Ottawa to a crucial CEBL quarter-final victory.

“Chad is a talented professional and a perfect fit for our club as we embark on our Inaugural season,” said Sea Bears president Jason Smith.

“Not only is he an amazing player and a proud Manitoban, he is, by all accounts, an exceptional person who will bring strong leadership and values to our young organization.”

Posthumus began his career in the CEBL in 2019, the league’s inaugural year. The Winnipeg product was a member of the first-ever CEBL Championship title team, the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

The Winnipeg native attended River East Collegiate where he was considered one of the top high school basketball players in the country, averaging 39 points, 25 rebounds and seven blocks as a senior.