Child, 6, Injured in Shooting on Peguis First Nation

A six-year-old child is recovering after being shot by a four-year-old on a Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP say the shooting happened the night of February 27 at a home on Peguis First Nation when the younger child gained access to a firearm. According to police, the child fired the gun, striking the six-year-old.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the home on March 1, where they seized five firearms, a crossbow and ammunition.

One man has been arrested and will be charged with unlawful storage of a firearm.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.