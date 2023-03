Manitoba RCMP say two teen girls have died after being outside in frigid temperatures on St. Theresa Point First Nation.

The two youths, both 14, were found outside a home at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday and taken to the local nursing station. Police say they were both pronounced deceased.

It’s believed the teens were outside for a period of time when the temperature was approximately -23°C overnight.

RCMP say they continue to investigate and autopsies will be conducted.