Four Winnipeggers Score Big with Recent Lottery Wins

Four lucky Winnipeg residents are adding zeros to their bank accounts with a series of recent lottery windfalls.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says February was a busy month as four local winners took home prizes of more than $100,000.

ShengCheng Chen claimed a prize of $223,255.50 on February 1 after a Lotto 6/49 draw two weeks prior.

The next major prize was claimed by Teekadial Pokhoy, when he won $100,000 on a January 30 Daily Grind ticket.

Mary Ann Roussin scored herself $100,000 on a February 3 Extra prize draw.

“I’m going to put the money towards a house,” she said.

Finally, Daniel Diaz won $100,000 on a February 8 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I couldn’t believe the number of zeroes on the screen, he said “I checked a couple of times to be sure of what I was seeing.”