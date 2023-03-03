Contraband Worth Nearly $600K Seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Prison officials at Stony Mountain Institution seized packages containing contraband last week worth nearly $600,000.

Correctional Services of Canada says between February 24-26, the items were seized as a result of the vigilance of staff members.

Items seized at the multi-level security federal institution include:

677 grams of methamphetamine

126 grams of THC concentrate

80 grams of loose tobacco and 300 sheets of rolling papers

Six smartphones, one smartphone jack adapter, one wireless headphone, two charging blocks, nine charging cords, and three SIM cards.

The total estimated value of the seizures is $557,992.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.