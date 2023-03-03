Contraband Worth Nearly $600K Seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Prison officials at Stony Mountain Institution seized packages containing contraband last week worth nearly $600,000.
Correctional Services of Canada says between February 24-26, the items were seized as a result of the vigilance of staff members.
Items seized at the multi-level security federal institution include:
- 677 grams of methamphetamine
- 126 grams of THC concentrate
- 80 grams of loose tobacco and 300 sheets of rolling papers
- Six smartphones, one smartphone jack adapter, one wireless headphone, two charging blocks, nine charging cords, and three SIM cards.
The total estimated value of the seizures is $557,992.
The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.