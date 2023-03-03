Home » News » Contraband Worth Nearly $600K Seized at Stony Mountain Institution

Contraband Worth Nearly $600K Seized at Stony Mountain Institution

March 3, 2023 3:09 PM | News


Stony Mountain Institution

Stony Mountain Institution (WIKIPEDIA)

Prison officials at Stony Mountain Institution seized packages containing contraband last week worth nearly $600,000.

Correctional Services of Canada says between February 24-26, the items were seized as a result of the vigilance of staff members.

Items seized at the multi-level security federal institution include:

  • 677 grams of methamphetamine
  • 126 grams of THC concentrate
  • 80 grams of loose tobacco and 300 sheets of rolling papers
  • Six smartphones, one smartphone jack adapter, one wireless headphone, two charging blocks, nine charging cords, and three SIM cards.

The total estimated value of the seizures is $557,992.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.


Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba

TRENDING VIDEOS