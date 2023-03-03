Multiple People Randomly Assaulted in Downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after multiple random downtown assaults on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. for a report of several people having been assaulted.

The victims were all men and ranged in age from 19 to 23.

All but one victim sustained minor injuries to the upper body and didn’t require medical attention. The 20-year-old victim, who was rendered unconscious and lost a tooth due to the assault, was transported to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrested, but was later located near Main Street and St. Mary Avenue.

Police say the victims were all randomly attacked without provocation and didn’t know the assailant.

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of three counts of assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.