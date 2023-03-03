Home » The Canadian Press » Trudeau, Stefanson to Meet with Parents, Make Child Care Announcement in Winnipeg

Trudeau, Stefanson to Meet with Parents, Make Child Care Announcement in Winnipeg

March 3, 2023 7:29 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Gathering Wisdom Forum in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam)

WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to make a child care announcement today in Winnipeg.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are to meet with parents to talk about the importance of affordable, high-quality child care before a news conference.

He is then scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.

Trudeau arrived in Winnipeg Thursday and attended an evening Liberal party fundraising event.

Earlier this week, he was in British Columbia, where he signed a $27-billion health-care deal with the province.

Ottawa reached a $6.7-billion health deal with Manitoba last week.

CP - The Canadian Press


