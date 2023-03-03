Man Killed in Crash with Semi on South Perimeter

A 20-year-old man has died following a crash involving a semi-trailer truck on the south Perimeter Highway.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday at around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard near Oak Bluff.

Manitoba RCMP say a southbound vehicle, being driven by a Winnipeg man, collided with a northbound semi as it was making a legal left-hand turn onto Highway 3.

The man driving the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The 38-year-old man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.