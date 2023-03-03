Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs Headlining Winnipeg Folk Festival

Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Vance Joy and Rufus Wainwright are among those performing at this year’s Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Organizers announced the lineup for the 48th annual festival on Friday, getting music fans pumped for four days of live music at Birds Hill Provincial Park this summer.

“We are very excited about this year’s lineup. It highlights our artistic vision of presenting a strong, diverse range of artists that will resonate with our audience,” said Chris Frayer, artistic director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“We have been trying for a few years to land some of these artists and this year everything lined up just right to make that happen. I want festivalgoers to come away with a new appreciation for the music they know and love, and a revived list of discovered artists to add to their playlists.”

Folk Festival fans can also look forward to legendary folk singer-songwriter, Loudon Wainwright III, as well as Emmylou Harris, and Orville Peck.

Manitoba musicians, including Indigenous artists, will also share the spotlight. FONTINE, Field Guide and Fire & Smoke are all on the bill. Indigenous artists include multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Aysanabee, Manitoba favourite William Prince, Evan Redsky, pow wow experimentalist Joe Rainey, and others.

Scottish Grammy Award-winner and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, known for her songs “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” is also performing this year.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is July 6-9, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and start at $80 for adults. Tier 1 full weekend passes are $248.

To see the complete musical lineup and to purchase tickets, visit WinnipegFolkFestival.ca.

Watch the 2023 lineup announcement: