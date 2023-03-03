Speed Reduction Pilot Begins in Some Winnipeg Neighbourhoods

WINNIPEG — Motorists driving through select Winnipeg neighbourhoods will have to ease up on the gas pedal beginning this weekend.

The city’s reduced-speed neighbourhood pilot project is beginning to determine future city-wide residential speed limits.

Crews will install new speed limit signage in the pilot neighbourhoods in two phases:

Phase 1: March 4-5

Bourkevale – reduced to 30 km/h

Tyndall Park South – reduced to 30 km/h

Richmond West – reduced to 40 km/h

Phase 2: March 11-12

Worthington – reduced to 40 km/h

The city says speed limit reductions will be in place for approximately one year. The goal of the pilot is to determine whether changing the speed limit in residential areas changes how fast vehicles actually travel, and whether the change affects neighbourhood livability and residents’ quality of life.

Impacted residents received a letter in the mail in February with an invitation to participate in a pre-pilot survey.

A larger city-wide engagement phase on speed limits will begin in early 2024.