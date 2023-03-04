Manitoba Slashing Licence Fees for Charity Raffles

WINNIPEG — Charitable groups who hold raffles will see more funds going towards their cause after changes to licencing fees.

Manitoba is reducing raffle-related fees under a new restructured model administered by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCA).

Under the new model, the fee for major raffles — with anticipated gross revenues over $10,000 — will be reduced to one percent from 1.5 percent of the actual gross revenue, calculated and due after the event. The change represents a 33 percent fee reduction for raffle licensees.

“We’re so grateful for community champions who choose to use raffles to help raise funds for sick and injured children,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

“We welcome the news of a reduction in raffle licence fees because it will help fundraisers be even more successful in supporting families in hospital.”

Charitable raffles with anticipated gross revenues between $2,000 and $10,000 will pay a nominal licence fee, while charitable raffles with anticipated gross revenues under $2,000 — which typically operate for recreational purposes rather than fundraising — will continue to be eligible for a free licence.