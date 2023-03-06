Carbon Monoxide Leak Sends Two People to Hospital

WINNIPEG — Two people were hospitalized on Sunday after a carbon monoxide leak in East Kildonan.

Emergency crews responded to a two-story duplex on Callum Crescent at around 7:20 a.m., confirming carbon monoxide in two suites reading as high as 600 parts per million (ppm).

Residents from one of the suites had self-evacuated, while crews quickly evacuated the other suite.

Two residents were assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics, and then transported to hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews ventilated the building and Manitoba Hydro made the necessary repairs at the source of the leak.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service urges anyone who suspects carbon monoxide in their home to call 911 immediately.